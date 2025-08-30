RULAAC demands prosecution of rogue Police Officers involved in arrest, extortion of citizen Eme

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the case of Mr. Eme Alfred Friday, who it said has been a victim of unlawful arrest, prolonged incommunicado detention, extortion, intimidation, and fabricated terrorism charges by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos and Enugu States.

It was gathered that Eme, a law-abiding Nigerian, was arrested without a warrant on 26th June 2025 by a team of officers led by Supol John Ilia.

He was secretly held at Area B Command, Apapa, Lagos, before being transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), Enugu, under the command of Supol Chuks Odumu.

According to the Executive Director of the RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, who spoke with The News Chronicle correspondent, regretted that for weeks, Eme’s family was denied access to him, while officers extorted money and issued threats.

Nwanguma revealed that after over a month of unlawful detention, Eme was arraigned on 4th August 2025 before a Magistrate Court in Enugu on terrorism charges under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“The so-called confession used against him was authored by the AKS Commander and signed under duress. The only financial transaction cited was ₦7,500 sent to a local carpenter, a gesture of personal goodwill, not terrorism financing.

“The family was further intimidated for petitioning and seeking legal redress. They were told by the AKS Commander that unless they withdrew their petitions, their brother would remain in custody and could be charged with any offence they chose.

“This brazen abuse of power, extortion, and criminalization of innocent citizens by rogue police officers is a grave violation of the Constitution and international human rights standards,” he said.

The RULAAC ED called on the Police Service Commission to investigate and hold accountable, the officers involved, including Supol John Ilia, Supol Chuks Odumu, and DC Obiora Okonkwo of Zone 2 Lagos.

He recommended disciplinary and criminal action against those found culpable of extortion, fabrication of evidence, unlawful detention, and abuse of office.

“We also review the terrorism charges against Mr. Friday, which are clearly based on fabricated and coerced evidence.

“The police should also guarantee the safety of Mr. Friday, his family, and their legal representatives, who have been subjected to harassment and intimidation.

“Cases like this illustrate how rogue officers exploit security laws for personal enrichment while eroding public trust in law enforcement.

“If such abuses go unchecked, innocent Nigerians will continue to live in fear of the very institution that is supposed to protect them.

“RULAAC will continue to monitor this case and mobilize civil society, the media, and the international community until justice is done,” he said.