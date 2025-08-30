spot_img
Tiwa Savage Breaks Silence with Explosive Album Release

Entertainment
— By: Merit Ugolo

Tiwa Savage
Nigerian music powerhouse, Tiwa Savage, has finally unveiled her long-awaited album, “This One Is Personal”, marking her return with a full-length project after half a decade.
The 15-track body of work, released on Friday across digital platforms, sees the “Queen of Afrobeats” deliver a deeply personal offering that journeys through love, heartbreak, resilience, and self-discovery — all wrapped in her signature Afro-fusion sound.
The album features standout tracks such as ‘I’m Done’, ‘Angel Dust’, ‘You4Me’, ‘On the Low’ (featuring Skepta), ‘Holding It Down’, ‘10%’, and ‘Twisted’. Others include ‘Scared of Love’, ‘Pray No More’, ‘Addicted’ (featuring Taves), ‘This One Is Personal’ (Interlude), ‘Will I Run Again?’, ‘For One Night’, ‘You’re Not the First’ and ‘Change’ with James Fauntleroy.
With just three guest appearances — Taves, Skepta, and James Fauntleroy — Tiwa kept collaborations minimal, ensuring the project reflects her authentic voice.
Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the Afrobeats superstar explained that the album was recorded across studios in Nashville, London, San Francisco, and Lagos. According to her, the title reflects its intimacy and raw honesty.
“This project is so close to my heart and I poured every part of me into it. I just pray you receive it with the same love I created it with. Please cherish it, because This One Is Personal. This album is my story, so I kept the features limited. I wanted you all to feel me in every song,” she wrote.
During a live Fan Q&A, Tiwa further revealed her choice of collaborators was intentional. “I wanted you all to feel me in every song. The few features I chose were very intentional, with people who understood the vision and could add to the message without taking away from its intimacy. It’s less about numbers and more about connection,” she said.
Her last full-length studio effort came in 2020, making this release a defining moment in her career. According to Tiwa, the project mirrors her personal evolution over the past five years, balancing music, motherhood, and self-growth.
