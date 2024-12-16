Reconsider Exit -ECOWAS Gives Burkina Faso, Mali And Niger Six Months

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially given Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger a six-month window to reassess their decision to withdraw from the regional bloc.

This announcement was made during the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Abuja.nub

Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, revealed that the transitional period will commence on January 29, 2025, and conclude on July 29, 2025.

This decision follows the formal notification from the three countries regarding their intention to exit ECOWAS, as stipulated by Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS Treaty.“

The Authority takes note of the notification by the Republic of Burkina Faso, Republic of Mali, and Republic of Niger of their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS,” Dr. Touray stated.

He emphasized that the transitional period is designed to keep dialogue open and facilitate potential reconciliation.

During this six-month timeframe, ECOWAS will extend the mediation efforts led by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal and President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo. Their mandate has been renewed to foster discussions aimed at encouraging the three nations to remain within the community.

Following the end of this transitional period, ECOWAS will initiate formal withdrawal procedures and develop a contingency plan addressing political and economic relations with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. An extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers is scheduled for mid-2025 to finalize separation modalities.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in West Africa due to military coups in these countries, which have prompted a shift towards a new coalition known as the Alliance of Sahel States. This coalition reflects a growing trend among some nations to pursue alternative regional cooperation models outside of ECOWAS.In his closing remarks at the summit,

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria praised the collective efforts of ECOWAS leaders in addressing pressing regional challenges.

He urged member states to remain united in their commitment to principles that underpin the community and ensure that decisions made translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

As ECOWAS navigates these complex dynamics, it remains hopeful that this transitional period will lead to a reconsideration by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regarding their future within the bloc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...