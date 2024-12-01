Rebels Pushing Russia and Assad’s Forces Out of Aleppo Amid Fierce Airstrikes and Ground Battles in Syria

In a major turn of events in Syria’s 13-year-long civil war, opposition forces have taken control of Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city.

This is their biggest victory in almost a decade.

The rebel coalition, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and supported by Turkey, has captured important military sites and large areas in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

This forced Syrian government troops to retreat and reignited the brutal conflict that has killed over 300,000 people and displaced nearly six million since it began in 2011.

The offensive began on Friday, November 29, when rebels entered Aleppo’s Rashidin district and advanced rapidly against government forces.

By the next day, Syrian and Russian jets had launched heavy airstrikes in retaliation. Despite this, the rebels took control of key locations, including Aleppo’s airport and a major military base east of the city.

By Sunday, December 1, the rebels had secured their hold on Aleppo.

The violence has caused many deaths. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports at least 242 people killed, mostly fighters but also some civilians.

Airstrikes near Aleppo University on November 30 killed at least four people, and other strikes in Idlib city caused more casualties.

The White Helmets, a volunteer rescue group, confirmed several civilian deaths in areas under heavy bombing.

President Bashar al-Assad, speaking on Saturday, November 30, promised to “defend Syria’s stability and territorial integrity against all terrorists and their supporters.”

He assured his allies that Syria could “defeat and eliminate” the rebels with their help.

The Syrian army later announced a temporary withdrawal from Aleppo, saying it was regrouping for a counterattack.

This rebel victory is the biggest challenge to Assad’s rule since 2016 when his forces, with Russian support, retook Aleppo after a devastating campaign.

Now, the situation is different. Russia and Iran, Assad’s main allies, are distracted by their own issues. Russia is focused on its war in Ukraine, and Iran is dealing with internal unrest. Meanwhile, Turkey is playing a bigger role by supporting the rebels.

The rise of HTS, a former al-Qaeda affiliate, complicates the international response.

As Asli Aydintasbas, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, explained, “Should they cheer the opposition taking over Aleppo, or worry about the city falling under Islamist rule?”

This offensive also breaks a ceasefire agreed upon in 2020 by Turkey and Russia, which had paused fighting in Idlib province.

Now, the rebels not only control Aleppo but also large parts of Idlib and are advancing south toward Hama.

The renewed fighting has worsened Syria’s humanitarian crisis. Aleppo, once home to over two million people, has been characterized by suffering.

While some displaced residents have begun to return, many more are being forced to flee again.

Bombing of civilian areas continues, with heavy casualties reported in both Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Government forces face a tough challenge in retaking the city as rebels strengthen their positions.

