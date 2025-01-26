Real Betis Announces Signing of Antony from Manchester United on Loan

The Spanish club and Manchester United have agreed on Antony’s loan move from England to Spain for the remainder of the season.

Antony, born in 2000 in Brazil, began his professional football career at São Paulo, making his debut with the first team in 2018.

After two and a half seasons with the Brazilian team, he leaped European football with Ajax in February 2020. The Brazilian stood out during his time in the Netherlands, scoring 24 goals in 82 games and winning two league titles and a Dutch Cup.

His impressive performances led him to join Manchester United in the summer of 2022 during Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s era.

However, he has struggled to live up to his substantial transfer fee, making him one of the most criticized players in the world. In the last two Premier League seasons, Antony has scored only one goal, with none so far this campaign for Manchester United.

