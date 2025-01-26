ROSOWA President Urges Public to Stop Fuel Scooping at Accident Scenes

The President of the Road Safety Officers Wives Association (ROSOWA), Hajiya Nafisah Shehu Mohammed, has condemned the practice of fuel scooping by the public during road traffic accidents.

She pledged to work with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other relevant organizations to raise awareness about road safety and discourage dangerous behaviors, such as collecting fuel at accident sites.

Speaking during ROSOWA’s first general meeting of the year, held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Dr. Mohammed emphasized the importance of educating the public on the risks of such practices. She also encouraged women to support their families and contribute positively to their communities.

