Rashford went partying after the Manchester Derby loss – Ten Hag

Manchester United first team manager Erik ten Hag during an interview with MUTV’s Mark Sullivan on Friday, has asserted that he was aware that English forward Marcus Rashford was at a party following their Manchester Derby loss to their arch rival Manchester City last week.

Ten Hag, who described the development as “unacceptable” , disclosed that Rashford tendered his apology immediately they discussed it.

“I know he was at that party then I spoke to him and we clarified the story — he has , it’s all fine”.

“That’s it. It’s an internal matter. Marcus is very motivated to put things right and he’s 100% fitting in”.

“He makes a mistake but he’s totally with us, all good. I see him every day, how he trains… he’s 100% with us”.

The Dutch manager also showed support for Rashford, whose season has not been terrific. Ten Hag is convinced Marcus Rashford will soon be back to his devastating best, based on the hard work and quality he is displaying in training.

“I see him in training performing so well so I think that before long, he will be back on track. He will make a lot of goals for us and he will be so very important for us.

“Once we find our rhythm, once the team finds its rhythm, it is also easier for him.”

Rashford’s best form so far was during Ten Hag’s first campaign at the club, when he racked 30 goals and 11 assists from 56 appearances across all competitions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...