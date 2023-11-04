“My career in Europe is over”—Lionel Messi

Eight times ballon d’or winner Lionel Messi, while denying claims about his plans to leave Inter Miami on loan during the transfer window, said his voyage in the European is over.

Leo speaking to L’Équipé about his future projects:

“Leaving Inter Miami on loan for the next months? No, not at all. It’s not a possibility to consider”.

“My European chapter closed? Yes. Thanks to God, I had extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I had dreamed of. Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don’t think I will ever return to playing in Europe”.

Messi also spoke about his desire to return to Barcelona, stated reasons why that was not possible:

“I wanted to return to Barça, it was great idea to be there, the family, my retirement there as I always wanted… but it was just not possible”.

When asked on whether he would still play at the next World Cup, he responded describing how difficult it would be because of his age with no hope lost:

“World Cup 2026? Considering the age I will be at that time, it seems difficult — but we’ll see”.

On Monday, Messi, who had 462 points, beat Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland, who managed 357 points during the 2023 Ballon d’or ceremony in Paris.

