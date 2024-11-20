Rafael Nadal Retires following Spain’s elimination from the Davis Cup Exit

One of the greatest tennis players of all time and 22-time Grand Slam Champion, Rafael Nadal, has announced his retirement from professional Tennis following Spain’s elimination in the Davis Cup.

The emotional announcement came hours after the Spaniard was defeated 6-4, 6-4, by Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp, who advanced to the semi-final following his tremendous performance in Malaga, Spain.

“I lost my first match in the Davis Cup, and I lost my last,” Nadal said with a broad smile. “So we complete the circle.”

“The truth is that nobody wants to reach this moment,” Nadal said. “I’m not tired of playing tennis, but it’s my body that doesn’t want to play anymore, so I have to accept the situation. Honestly, I feel very privileged to have been able to build a career from my hobby and to have played for much longer than I ever would have imagined.”

During a post-match ceremony honouring Nadal, he silently wept while the fans continue to chant his name “Raaa-faaa” with a video showcased highlights from his over two-decade-long career, featuring tributes from current and former players, including his three major rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Conchita Martínez, and Andy Murray.

“The titles, the numbers, they’re there, so people probably know that, but the way I would like to be remembered is as a good person from a small town in Mallorca,” said the 38-year-old Nadal, waving a flag while a crowd, holding banners, filled the José María Martín Carpena Sports Palace. “Just a kid who followed his dreams worked as hard as possible… I’ve been very lucky.”