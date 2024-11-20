Pep Guardiola Agrees One-Year Contract Extension with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the option of an additional year at Manchester City.

The Spaniard’s contract was set to expire at the end of this summer, but if reports are accurate, the 53-year-old would mark over a decade with the Citizens, making it his longest tenure with a club since his managerial debut in 2008 with Barcelona.

Although the club has not yet made an official statement, according to The Athletic, one is expected in the coming days.

Guardiola was rumored to leave Manchester City at the end of this season following a challenging spell in which the team endured four consecutive defeats across all competitions.

Manchester City announced Guardiola’s appointment in 2016 after four years with Barcelona and three with Bayern Munich. Widely regarded as the club’s greatest manager, he has won 18 trophies during his tenure, including six Premier League titles and the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League in 2023.

