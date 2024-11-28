Queen of Delta urged to be role model, good ambassador

The Delta State Government has congratulated Queen Success Oke Umunagho from Patani Local Government Area on her emergence as the winner of the Queen of Delta @33 pageant.

The prestigious event, held recently, showcased the talents and beauty of young women from across the state.

Queen Success Oke Umunagho was crowned the winner, taking home a brand-new vehicle and a cash prize of one million, five hundred thousand Naira (1,500,000).

The pageant aimed to promote cultural heritage, empowerment, and tourism in Delta State.

Mr. Emmanuel Osazuwa, Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism, congratulated Queen Success on her well-deserved win.

He emphasized that Delta State is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and talented youths.

Osazuwa praised the state government’s commitment to supporting and empowering young people, enabling them to showcase their skills and talents.

The Special Adviser encouraged the other contestants to view themselves as winners, despite not being the first winner.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing the talents and confidence of Delta State’s youths, as they are the future leaders and ambassadors of the state.

The Queen of Delta @33 pageant has become a flagship event in the state’s cultural calendar, promoting unity, tourism, and youth development.

As Queen Success Oke Umunagho begins her reign, she is expected to serve as a role model and ambassador for Delta State, promoting its rich cultural heritage and values.

