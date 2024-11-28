Australia Passes Strict Social Media Ban for Young Teens Into Law 

Australia has introduced one of the world’s strictest social media laws, banning children under 16 from creating accounts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Companies that fail to follow the rules could face fines of up to AU$50 million (US$32.5 million).

The law passed both houses of parliament with strong support and is set to take effect after regulators finalize its details over the next year.

The government aims to protect young people from dangers like online predators, scams, and mental health issues linked to social media.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the goal is to encourage kids to spend less time online and more time on physical activities, such as sports.

However, the law has sparked mixed reactions. Social media companies have criticized it for being unclear and difficult to enforce.

Some teens have also voiced frustration, saying they use social media to connect with friends and learn skills like baking or art.

Many believe children will find ways to bypass the restrictions.

Experts are concerned about how the rules will be applied.

There are almost no details yet about how companies will verify users’ ages or prevent underage accounts.

Some platforms, such as WhatsApp and YouTube, might get exemptions for educational or practical reasons.

Globally, the move has drawn attention. Countries like Spain and some U.S. states are considering similar rules, but none have acted yet.

In China, strict limits on social media and online gaming for minors have been in place since 2021, setting a precedent that Australia now follows.