Punches, Betrayals Will Soon Be Over In Our Party -PDP Governors

State Governors elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have waded into the crisis rocking the party with a call on the National Working Committee (NWC) to convoke a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to be held on March 18, 2025.

Rising from a meeting of the Forum held at the Government House, Asaba, the Forum’s Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, said, “The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee, NWC, on the position of the National Secretary, and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment.

“Consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.

“The Forum, having examined all the notices required by law to be given to validly convoke NEC, advised NWC to reschedule NEC to the thirteenth (13th) of March, 2025.”

The Forum commended Governors of member states for pursuing policies and programmes that had not only ameliorated the plight of the people, but which were also aimed at creating the foundation for sustainable development in their various states.

The PDP Governors commended the country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and other security agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country against bandits in parts of the country.

“The Forum, however, viewed with deep concern, the resurgence of brazen non-state actors. It, therefore, calls for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture.

“The Forum expressed its gratitude to the Host Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Government and the good people of Delta State, for their hospitality and friendly disposition that have yielded the successful, well-structured and impactful meeting; even as it equally commends the Governor for the giant strides recorded by his administration in the areas of infrastructure, environmental remediation, people empowerment and combating insecurity.

“Finally, the Forum enjoined Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing hardships with the firm assurance that the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and prosperity for all citizens.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the host Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, thanked the Forum for giving Delta the opportunity to host, affirming that the party was strongly rooted in the state.

He said, “Today, I stand before you to acknowledge the transformative impact of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in our beloved state.

“Delta State has been PDP since 1999 and we have been doing very well. You can see what we have done within the past 18-19 months.

“From infrastructure to human capital development, a lot has been done; we are able to keep the peace and we are going to continue to move our people forward in Delta State.”

He added, “Our party’s allegiance is to the well-being of our citizens and this has led to significant investment in infrastructure, human capital development, and social services.

“The PDP legacy in Delta State is a superb example of what has been achieved when inclusionary relations meet collective efforts.

“While we continue to build on this foundation, we should always note the importance of opportunity and progress.

“It is my earnest expectation that, by the end of the meeting, we will have taken decisions and made solutions that will strengthen our party and our good governance in our various states across the country.”

In attendance were Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) – Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum; Sir Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori ( Host Governor, Delta); Pastor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom); Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa); Sen. Diri Douye (Bayelsa); Dr. Peter Mbah (Enugu); Sen. Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); Dr. Agbu Kefas (Taraba State); Dr. Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Bayo Lawal (Oyo) – Deputy Governor and Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun.

