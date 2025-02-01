Amendment of Police Act to favour IGP Egbetokun’s Tenure extension, abuse of Power- RULAAC

A rights group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC has raised concerns over the negative precedents the hasty amendment of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, extending the tenure of Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, will set for enforcement of the rule of law and due process.

Recall that on July 23, 2024, the Nigerian Senate approved the amendment, extending Egbetokun’s tenure beyond the statutory retirement age of 60, following a request from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Egbetokun was at the time scheduled to turn 60 on September 4, 2024.

Several organizations, including the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, had criticized the proposal, as well as condemned the rushed amendment to extend the IGP’s tenure, arguing it undermined intended retirement provisions and the rule of law.

Recently, a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was detained for calling Egbetokun an illegal IGP and for sundry offences.

This comes as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has said the IGP’s continuous stay in office is legal and lawful.

Fagbemi explained that before Egbetokun’s retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four-year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, notwithstanding the fact that he has attained the age of 60 years.

He said, for the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024, which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, warning the general public to be guided.

However, in his reaction to the renewed controversy over the development, the Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma observed that the amendment which modified Section 18(8) of the Police Act, allowing the IGP to serve beyond the statutorily permitted age, conflicts with the Public Service Rules.

He also expressed concerns over the rapid legislative action the motion received from the National Assembly, noting that the bill advanced through first, second, and third readings in a single sitting, without public hearings.

“This haste drew criticism from civil society groups for lacking due process and consultation.

“The amendment raised concerns of political motivation, potential abuse of power, nepotism, and a diminishing commitment to transparency. Analysts warned that this could pave the way for future legislative actions to bypass due process.

“Civil society advocacy groups have also urged President Tinubu to adhere to constitutional guidelines in appointing future inspectors general, advocating for the integrity of the police institution and promoting unity within the force.,” Nwanguma said.

The RULAAC boss observed that the renewed controversy underscores the swift amendment to the Police Act amid public criticism, which highlights the ongoing tensions between governmental authority and due process in Nigeria.

He maintained that ensuring transparency and adherence to established laws is crucial for maintaining public trust and the integrity of democracy in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...