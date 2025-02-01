Former Bandit Leader Renounces Crime, Vows to Change Life in Northwest, Nigeria

A notorious bandit leader, formerly known as Kachallah Bugaje, has publicly announced his decision to leave behind a life of crime.

Now, going by the name Zakiru Bugaje, he pledged to abandon criminal activities along with 50 of his fighters.

In a video lasting 5 minutes and 42 seconds, obtained by Zagazola Makama, Bugaje condemned acts of kidnapping and theft and stated his determination to turn a new leaf.

“We have kidnapped over 50 people, contacted their families, and demanded ransoms, some as high as 10 million naira and others 25 million naira. However, we later released them without taking a single penny, out of fear of God,” he revealed.

Bugaje repeatedly expressed deep regret for his past actions and assured that he would no longer partake in criminal activities.

