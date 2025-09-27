Proprietor of Taraba Business School & Publisher of Taraba News regain freedom 

The proprietor of Taraba Business School and Taraba News, Mr. Gabriel Olayinka has regained his freedom following the intervention of the Taraba State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Bawa.

In his his message, he thanked all those stood by him during the situation.

“I want to appreciate all of you for the love and support. I have taken all that has happened with good faith as part of the trials of a young and growing entrepreneur.

He call on the public to disregard any misinformation about what they read online.

“My transaction is purely business with Mr. Danladi Jibril, and we have both come to an agreement.

“I disassociate myself from any writings against the Judiciary and Mr. Danladi, as I did not authorize or approve any of such posts.

“I hold the Judiciary in high esteem, and believe it as the hope for the common man.

“I appreciate all stakeholders who intervain most especially the PDP Chairman of Taraba State, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa my Lawyer Barr. P. D Pius and NUJ Chairman Taraba State.

Gabriel Olayinka call on people across the country to refrain from all writings and focus on the growth and development of Taraba State and Nigeria at large.

“Thank you all most sincerely and God bless you all – he concluded.

Recall that Gabriel Olayinka was remanded in Jalingo prison by the State High Court over allegations of defrauding several residents of Jalingo of more than ₦300 million.

He was remanded in prison custody by the Upper Area Court in Jalingo over an alleged failed N300 million business transaction involving the Director of Finance of the Taraba State High Court, Mr. Jibril Danladi.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice Justice Lawan Jika of the Upper Area Court 7, Jalingo, ruled on the remand following a petition by Mr. Danladi, who is also the proprietor of the multi-billion naira Shield Hotel in Jalingo.

According to the complaint, Mr. Danladi, a senior civil servant in the state judiciary, invested N300 million into a business scheme called Super Cash Loan, allegedly operated by Mr. Olayinka. The scheme promised a monthly interest return of 11%, with a total expected return of N100 million within a few months.

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

In a suit filed at the Chief Magistrate Court, Mr. Danladi sought a warrant of arrest under Sections 21 and 50–55 of the Taraba State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, No. 11 of 2021. The warrant was issued based on the following key points:

Mr. Danladi claimed he was lured into investing N300 million by Mr. Olayinka under false pretenses.

The accused allegedly diverted the funds and failed to repay both the principal sum and the agreed interest of N176 million.

It was later agreed the capital would be repaid in monthly instalments of N50 million starting from June 2025, but Mr. Olayinka allegedly failed to honor the agreement.

The complainant accused Mr. Olayinka of evading communication and fleeing from the state.

Mr. Olayinka is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating, contrary to Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Despite the initial filing at the Magistrate Court, the case was transferred to the Upper Area Court without prior notice or summons being served on Mr. Olayinka, raising questions about due process.

According to documents, Olayinka who also lectures at Taraba State University allegedly collected huge sums from top civil servants and academics for investment purposes but failed to return the money since 2023.

Victims claim he gave repeated excuses rather than fulfilling his financial obligations.

The Judge gave the bail requirements as follows:

1. The bailer is required to be a permanent secretary working under the Taraba state government. Additionally, the permanent secretary must own a landed property in Jalingo worth 500 million naira and provide a certificate of occupancy to meet the bail conditions.

2. N500 million with two sureties in like sum.

Sureties must sign affidavits of means and submit two recent passport photographs.

3. The defendant must submit his international passport to the court registry.

4. Sureties must include a federal-level director and a state-level permanent secretary.

5. Sureties must own landed properties worth at least N500 million, backed with Certificates of Occupancy deposited with the court.

6.The defendant must also deposit N200 million with the court in line with Section 178(2) & (3) of the Taraba State ACJL 2021.

Pending the fulfillment of these conditions, Mr. Olayinka is to remain in prison custody. The case was adjourned to October 3, 2025, for further hearing.

In response, Mr. Olayinka’s legal counsel, Barr. P.D. Pius, filed a motion at the Federal High Court, Jalingo, challenging the legality of his client’s detention and the conditions surrounding the bail. Suit No: FHC/JAL/FHR/63/2025

Motion No: FHC/JAL/M/134/2025

Presiding Judge: Hon. Justice Mashkur Salisu

The applicant requested:

A liberal variation of the bail terms. An order for the release of his Corolla car, confiscated during the arrest though unrelated to the case.

Enforcement of his fundamental rights, including presumption of innocence, fair trial, and liberty. Key Discrepancies and Public Concerns

During the Federal High Court hearing, it emerged that Mr. Olayinka had allegedly repaid over N100 million of the invested sum. Interestingly, Mr. Danladi claimed the funds belonged to unnamed judges in the state judiciary, sparking concerns about potential judicial conflicts of interest. Legal observers and public commentators have questioned: Why was Mr. Olayinka taken directly to the Upper Area Court instead of the Magistrate Court that issued the warrant?

Why was he arrested without prior invitation or formal summons?

Is Mr. Danladi leveraging his position as the financial head of the state judiciary to influence the judicial process?.

Critics argue that the case appears to involve more than just a civil dispute, pointing to alleged abuse of office and power within the judicial structure. The apparent irregularities have raised broader concerns about judicial independence and fairness in the ongoing proceedings.

The case attracted comments from the public.

Debt or inability to repay loans is not a criminal offense in Nigeria: Free Gabriel Olayinka now! Anonymous. Mr. Jibrin Danladi, the Executive Director Finance of Taraba State High Court claims he invested 300 Million Naira with SuperCash, the money lending business owned by Gabriel Olayinka. When the business was booming, Gabriel Olayinka have paid Mr. Jibrin Danladi over 100 Million Naira before the business began having problems. Supercash in turn gives loans to other borrowers in Taraba State. Many of the people who borrowed the bulk of the money from Supercash have failed to payback the loan. This affected the ability of Supercash to also payback Mr. Jibrin Danladi. While Supercash is trying to recover various loans they gave outside via legitimate civil means, Mr. Jibrin Danladi will not have it. He decided to use his influence as Executive Director Finance of Taraba State High Court and who pays judges their salaries and allowances to get one Area Court Judge to imprison Gabriel Olayinka without trial and upon crazy bail conditions that even the Supreme Court of Nigeria has never imposed. Mr. Jibrin Danladi and his boy the Area Court Judge, Mr. Lawan Jika said Gabriel Olayinka should give them N200 Million Naira before he is released on bail. That he should also bring 2 Permanent Secretaries working with Federal Government who have landed property worth 500 Million Naira in Jalingo. That is the total of 1 Billion Naira all because of the debt of N200 Million Naira which is not an offense. Debt or loan is not a criminal offense and no Judge who knows his work will send a man to jail for inability to pay loan which is not even his fault. Jibrin Danladi and his Area Court Judge boy should better release Gabriel Olayinka now before they mess themselves up. How much is Mr. Jibrin’s salary as Executive Director Finance of Taraba State High Court? Where did he get the 300 Million Naira that he purportedly invested in Supercash? Who is the lawyer that told him failure to pay debt is a criminal offense?. The Supreme Court has held times without number especially in the case of Nwoboashi vs FRN that failure to pay debt is not a criminal offense and you cannot be imprisoned because of that. Is Mr. Jibrin Danladi and his Area Court Judge aware of this law or they have their separate law they are operating with?

Time shall tell.

“Free Mr. Olayinka Gabriel Motunrayo. Nigeria as a nation is in debt. By law and justice, a debtor can only be detained if he denies or refuses to repay what is owed.

“In this case, the reverse is true: Mr. Olayinka Gabriel Motunrayo has neither denied nor refused his obligation. He has demonstrated readiness and willingness to meet his responsibilities. Therefore, his detention is unjust and unacceptable. I stand firmly with Mr. Olayinka Gabriel Motunrayo. I call on all well-meaning Tarabans, and every advocate of fairness and justice, to rise and stand with him until justice prevails.

(Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini).

“Thank you your Excellency, you have done us well. The release of Olayinka Gabriel Motunrayo shows your love for the youth who has visions and has Taraba state in mind . Congratulations for your release. God never fails.A heartfelt thank you to PDP chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa,SGS Taraba state Barr GT Kataps and the State Executive Council, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and all prominent Nigerians whose voices and actions upheld justice and the rule of law which led to the release of Chief Olayinka Gabriel Motunrayo today.

(Jesse Ephesians).