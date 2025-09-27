FUNAAB Transforms Primary School with Renovation and Donations

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has demonstrated its commitment to community development and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by renovating dilapidated classrooms and donating vital teaching materials to Aaya Community Primary School.

The intervention, spearheaded by the University’s Technical Committee on CSR, was officially handed over to the school on September 26, 2025. FUNAAB’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, emphasized the importance of quality foundational education, stating that primary education is the bedrock of national development.

The renovation project was in response to a plea from the school, and Prof. Kehinde described it as a deliberate effort to support teachers in nurturing future leaders. He also made a personal donation to further equip the school with instructional resources.

The Head Teacher, Mrs. Dorcas Gbenjo, expressed gratitude, describing the gesture as “timely and life-saving.” Pupils and community representatives also lauded FUNAAB’s Management for extending the frontiers of education to the grassroots.

The event was attended by top University officials, including Prof. Olawale Dairo, Mr. Olukayode Osinuga, Prof. Biodun Badmus, and other members of the CSR Committee.

Through this intervention, FUNAAB has reaffirmed its position as a people-centred institution driving social impact and educational transformation at the community level.