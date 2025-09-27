spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 27, 2025 - 8:21 PM

FUNAAB Transforms Primary School with Renovation and Donations

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has demonstrated its commitment to community development and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by renovating dilapidated classrooms and donating vital teaching materials to Aaya Community Primary School.

The intervention, spearheaded by the University’s Technical Committee on CSR, was officially handed over to the school on September 26, 2025. FUNAAB’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, emphasized the importance of quality foundational education, stating that primary education is the bedrock of national development.

The renovation project was in response to a plea from the school, and Prof. Kehinde described it as a deliberate effort to support teachers in nurturing future leaders. He also made a personal donation to further equip the school with instructional resources.

The Head Teacher, Mrs. Dorcas Gbenjo, expressed gratitude, describing the gesture as “timely and life-saving.” Pupils and community representatives also lauded FUNAAB’s Management for extending the frontiers of education to the grassroots.

The event was attended by top University officials, including Prof. Olawale Dairo, Mr. Olukayode Osinuga, Prof. Biodun Badmus, and other members of the CSR Committee.

Through this intervention, FUNAAB has reaffirmed its position as a people-centred institution driving social impact and educational transformation at the community level.

Previous article
BREAKING: Freshly Called to Bar Lawyer & Sister Kidnapped in Kogi, N20m Ransom Placed
Next article
Proprietor of Taraba Business School & Publisher of Taraba News regain freedom 
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Proprietor of Taraba Business School & Publisher of Taraba News regain freedom 

Emmanuel Awari Emmanuel Awari -
The proprietor of Taraba Business School and Taraba News,...

BREAKING: Freshly Called to Bar Lawyer & Sister Kidnapped in Kogi, N20m Ransom Placed

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Barrister Onyesom Peace Udoka, recently called to the bar...

Police Border Patrol Foiling Arms, Human and Products Trafficking Across Nigerian Borders

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Nigeria Police Force Border Patrol Unit has made...

Benue Government Shuts 12 Illegal Hospitals, Warns Citizens Against “Suicide Mission”

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Benue State Government has shut down 12 unlicensed...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Proprietor of Taraba Business School & Publisher of Taraba News regain freedom 

News 0
The proprietor of Taraba Business School and Taraba News,...

BREAKING: Freshly Called to Bar Lawyer & Sister Kidnapped in Kogi, N20m Ransom Placed

News 0
Barrister Onyesom Peace Udoka, recently called to the bar...

Police Border Patrol Foiling Arms, Human and Products Trafficking Across Nigerian Borders

News 0
The Nigeria Police Force Border Patrol Unit has made...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x