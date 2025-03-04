Prioritizing University Revitalization and Staff Welfare by Tinubu’s administration: A Step in the Right Direction

The inclusion of ₦150 billion for the revitalization of Nigerian universities and ₦50 billion for the settlement of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) arrears in the 2025 Appropriation Act is a commendable development. If this allocation is indeed genuine, it signals a long-overdue acknowledgment of the dire conditions plaguing Nigerian universities. However, while we appreciate this step, it is critical that it does not remain merely an allocation on paper but is translated into actual and immediate disbursement to revive our deteriorating university system.

For years, Nigeria’s public universities have suffered from chronic underfunding, infrastructural decay, and demotivated staff who have endured poor conditions of service. The failure to address these issues has led to a significant decline in the quality of education and research output. With the first quarter of the year already underway, it is imperative that the government ensures the prompt release of these funds to reinvigorate learning institutions and boost the morale of academic and non-academic staff.

Beyond funding, another urgent issue that must be addressed is the severe manpower shortage in universities caused by the embargo on employment. Many universities are operating with dangerously low staff strength, as retirements, resignations, and even deaths have drastically reduced the workforce. The few remaining lecturers and administrative staff are overstretched, leading to excessive workloads that are taking a toll on their health and productivity. It is not enough to provide funds for revitalization while the human resources required to drive the system remain overburdened. The government must immediately lift the employment embargo and facilitate mass recruitment of academic and non-academic staff to fill critical vacancies.

Moreover, the government must expedite the renegotiation of university staff conditions of service. At present, salaries and benefits remain unattractive, making it difficult to retain top talent or encourage productivity. The revitalization of the university system cannot be complete if the welfare of its workforce is ignored. Quality education and research can only thrive in an environment where staff are well-remunerated, motivated, and adequately supported.

While we acknowledge and appreciate the federal government’s recognition of the urgent need to rescue Nigerian universities, we strongly emphasize that this should not be another budgetary allocation that never materializes—as was the case in 2023. It is time for action. The full and timely disbursement of these funds, the urgent lifting of the employment embargo, and the renegotiation of conditions of service must all happen without delay. The survival of Nigeria’s higher education system—and the future of the nation—depends on it.

Dr. I. M. Lawal, ABU, Zaria.

