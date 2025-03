A fire has broken out at the Vita Foam Mattress Factory located in the ATC area of Jalingo, Taraba State. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are working to contain the blaze.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and efforts are underway to prevent further damage. Residents and workers in the area are advised to stay safe and avoid the vicinity of the factory.

More details will be provided as the situation develops.