President Buhari reveals why he joined politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he decided to become to join partisan politics after release from prison.

Speaking when he received the youths leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came from across the country to pay him a visit in Abuja, Buhari said he took interest in politics after a clean bill on his integrity by those who detained him after the 1985 military coup and who thoroughly checked his record as governor of the North East, Minister of Petroleum and Head of State and found nothing incriminating.

“After I was released and nothing was found on me I took interest in politics. This is what pushed me into partisan politics; to serve with integrity. So I decided to try leadership as a civilian, after taking off the military uniform,” he added.

Speaking on his second tenure, the President assured that he would be more firm, focused and relentless in delivering results, especially in securing the country, stimulating the economy to work for all, and fighting corruption.

“I am currently serving my last term in office. I swore by the constitution to defend the country, and I will do the needful for the country,’’ President Buhari said.

In his remarks, National Youth Leader of the APC, Comrade Sadiq Shuaibu Abubakar, congratulated the President for winning the Presidential elections in 2019, assuring him that the youths will continue to support his policies and vision of greatness for the country.

Abubakar urged the President to get more youths involved in governance so as to learn from his “treasured wisdom.”