Buhari has abandoned governance to speak for dying APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday said the attack by the Presidency in defence of the fizzling All Progressives Congress is a confirmation that the ruling party has become comatose.

PDP said the Presidency’s response to its allegation further showed that President Muhammadu Buhari has abandoned governance to engage in “threnody for his dysfunctional APC.”

A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “Our party notes that a reading of the reaction from the Presidency further strengthens the fact that the Buhari’s administration has become uncoordinated and ill equipped for governance.

“The statement also portrays a Presidency lacking in confidence that its party, the APC, can still perform its roles.”

The PDP said the Buhari Presidency ought to have known that it was too late in the day for concealments or gagging of Nigerians as its failures, incompetence and lack of confidence in itself and the APC are manifest at all turns.

The main opposition party said the Presidency should also know that its resonate with Nigerians and on which “our democracy and national cohesion is anchored, has a solemn duty to hold President Buhari and his APC accountable for their misrule which has brought untold poverty, hunger, violence, bloodletting and division in the land.”

“PDP has the responsibility to hold President Buhari and the APC accountable for the promises they made to Nigerians in 2015, which remain unfulfilled as they were only used by the APC as carrots to grab power and sit in oppression over our people.

“Now that the Presidency has abandoned governance to speak for the dying APC, we charge it to place President Buhari on the seat to, in addition to the failures of his administration, also take responsibility for the woes of the APC.

“In doing this, the PDP charges Mr. President to explain how he and his party wrecked our economy from one of the fastest growing in the world to a shameful world poverty capital in a space of four years and brought so much hopelessness that compatriots now resort to suicide, infanticide, human trafficking and slavery mission abroad for survival. The answer is incompetence and dishonesty.”