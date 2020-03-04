How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android

Dark Mode is officially here. After staying in testing for more than a year, WhatsApp officially launched the feature for its 2 billion users around the world.

WhatsApp says the Dark Mode is aimed at reducing eye strain in lowlight environments. The Facebook-owned company revealed that the combination of pure black and white creates high contrast which can further cause eye fatigue.

This is why, according to WhatsApp, the Dark Mode on the app has a dark gray background and off-white colour. WhatsApp claims the new colour scheme reduces the glare and helps improve contrast and readability.