Premier League Referee David Coote Suspended Over Alleged Derogatory Comments About Liverpool

Premier League referee David Coote, 42, has been suspended with immediate effect by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) following the circulation of a video in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Liverpool Football Club and their former manager, Jürgen Klopp.

The video surfaced on social media on November 10, 2024, and shows Coote referring to Klopp as a “German **” and “f*ing arrogant.” It also includes references to the COVID-19 lockdown, suggesting the footage is not recent. The PGMOL has launched an investigation to determine the video’s authenticity amid speculation that it could be manipulated using artificial intelligence.

In a statement issued on November 11, 2024, the PGMOL said:

“David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

According to The Mirror, Coote has acknowledged that the video is genuine but has expressed uncertainty about the context of the conversation. He reportedly told the PGMOL:

“The video is real, but I don’t recall the full details of the conversation or when it happened.”

The footage, reportedly several years old, shows Coote discussing Klopp and former Liverpool player James Milner, who left the club over 18 months ago.

Coote’s officiating history with Liverpool has been controversial. On July 11, 2020, he refereed Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield, which ended the Reds’ 24-match home winning streak. Klopp criticized Coote after the game, accusing him of failing to award fouls for challenges on Liverpool players.

Additionally, Coote served as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the infamous Merseyside Derby on September 17, 2020. The game ended 2-2 and featured contentious decisions.

Liverpool FC has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. However, the allegations have drawn widespread reactions. Former referee Dermot Gallagher, speaking to Sky Sports News on November 11, 2024, described the situation as unprecedented:

“I was on the Premier League for 17 years and the Football League for five years before that. I’ve never ever known or heard anything like this. It’s a very unusual occurrence.”

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton commented on Coote’s professionalism, stating:

“David Coote is one of the most experienced referees in the country. But this video, if verified, raises serious concerns about impartiality and trust in officials.”

Referees’ chief Howard Webb will address the controversy during an episode of Match Officials: Mic’d Up on Sky Sports Premier League on November 12, 2024, at 7 p.m. Analysts, including Charlie Wyett of The Sun, believe the incident could exacerbate fan conspiracy theories about referee bias.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett emphasized the potential damage to Coote’s career and the PGMOL’s reputation:

“This has moved very quickly. It’s a huge story and potentially very damaging, not just for Coote but for the integrity of refereeing in England.”

As the investigation continues, Coote remains suspended, and the PGMOL has pledged transparency in resolving the matter.

Commentators have described this incident as “acutely embarrassing,” which could set a precedent for how match officials are held accountable.

