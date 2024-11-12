JUST IN: Okpebholo, Idahosa Sworn In as Edo Gov, Deputy

The newly elected Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, have been sworn in on Tuesday, November 12.

The Chief Justice of the state, Daniel Okungbowa, administered the oath to the state’s number one and two citizens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

They both pledged to uphold the constitution, work within its dictates, and ensure the well-being of the people of the state.

Party faithful at the stadium cheered throughout the oath-taking ceremony, marking the beginning of a new administration in the state.

Details shortly…

