Chadian Defense and Security Forces Honor Fallen Soldiers Killed in Lake Chad Conflict

The Chadian Defense and Security Forces held a funeral for officers and soldiers who recently lost their lives in a confrontation with Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad region on Tuesday.

The ceremony, held at the Farcha Military Camp, was led by Chadian Prime Minister Lamai Halina.

According to sources, the military paid tribute to General Youssouf Abdoulaye Kari, who was killed in action on November 9.

The event was attended by top military officials, colleagues, and family members who gathered to honor General Kari’s memory.

Other high-ranking officers who died in the operation included General Adoum Issa, Colonel Lony Allatchi, Lieutenant Colonel Gorou Wardougou, Adam Nassour Mahamat, and Idrissa Malloum.

