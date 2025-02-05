Prayers, Fasting Must Not Replace Decisive Govt Action, Group Speaks on Ebonyi Massacre by Herdsmen

The Federal and the Ebonyi State Governments have been urged to go after the bloodthirsty bandits responsible for Sunday’s massacre of villagers at Amegu Nkalagha Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and ensure they are brought to justice.

Rights Group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC made the call in a statement on Wednesday in response to the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of about 20 persons and burning of many houses.

The Executive Director of the RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, in the statement, said the organization is saddened by the recent tragic attack on communities in Ebonyi State, allegedly carried out by bandit herdsmen.

The brutal act, seemingly an act of revenge for the killing of cows, he said, underscores a grave escalation of violence in our communities.

He expressed the group’s concerns that such a massacre could occur despite ongoing peace efforts, as noted by the traditional ruler of Nkalaha.

Nwanguma said the failure of both federal and state governments to address the menace posed by armed herdsmen effectively is worryingly disappointing, noting that it is important that the government gives priority to the protection of the lives and property of its people.

“This issue has persisted, with reports of killings, rapes, and property destruction, creating an environment of fear and insecurity.

“The tragic reports in the media highlighting this incident, call for urgent attention and action.

“We commend the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Princess Patricia Obila, for her immediate visit to the affected communities and her compassionate response to this horrific situation. Her condemnation of the killings and call for swift action from security agencies is an appropriate and necessary response.

“However, while prayers and fasting can be a source of solace, they cannot replace the urgent need for decisive government action. The government must prioritize the protection of its citizens, actively going after the bloodthirsty bandits responsible for these heinous crimes.

“The call for security agencies to apprehend the murderers within 24 hours is a commendable step, and we hope it leads to tangible results,” he said.

The RULAAC boss acknowledged that the victims’ families require not only justice but also support and rehabilitation in the aftermath of this tragedy.

He urged the government to take proactive measures to prevent future violence and ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens.

He also recalled the prior efforts of the community, as stated by the traditional ruler, at mediation, describing it as a reminder of the complexity of the conflicts, highlighting the need for sustained dialogue and community engagement to resolve underlying issues.

He said, “As we collectively mourn the lives lost, we must also advocate for a more robust and effective response to end the cycles of violence in our communities.

“Let us stand together in solidarity, demanding justice for the victims and a safer environment for all citizens.”

