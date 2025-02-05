Trump’s Gaza Takeover Plan Sparks Global Outrage

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked international outrage after announcing plans for the United States to take control of the war-torn Gaza Strip following the displacement of Palestinians.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump spoke on redeveloping Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” He said he did not believe “people should be going back” to the territory.

However, his remarks have been widely condemned, with critics accusing him of endorsing ethnic cleansing and violating international law.

UN Official Condemns Plan as “Unlawful, Immoral, and Irresponsible”

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, strongly criticized Trump’s proposal, calling it:

“Unlawful, immoral, and completely irresponsible.”

She further warned that forcibly removing Palestinians from Gaza would constitute “an international crime” of forced displacement under humanitarian law.

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan as a “Recipe for Chaos”

Palestinian resistance group Hamas issued a strong response, warning that Trump’s proposal would destabilize the region. In a statement, Hamas declared:

“Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass. This is a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “Palestinians Must Be Allowed Home”

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the UK Parliament on February 5, 2025, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was asked to respond to Trump’s remarks. While avoiding direct criticism of the former U.S. president, Starmer stated:

“They must be allowed home. They must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution.”

His comments came after Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged him to ensure that the UK government formally communicates its concerns to the White House.

“Many of us were alarmed to hear President Trump speak about forcibly displacing 1.8 million people from Gaza,” Davey said in Parliament.

Jordan’s King Abdullah Rejects Displacement

Jordanian King Abdullah II also rejected Trump’s proposal, stating on February 5, 2025:

“We reject any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.”

Jordan, which has historically hosted large numbers of displaced Palestinians, has repeatedly voiced opposition to any forced resettlement of Palestinian refugees.

Qatar: “Too Early” to Discuss Displacement

Qatar, which played a key role in negotiating ceasefires in Gaza, refused to comment directly on Trump’s plan. Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, told Fox News on February 5, 2025:

“We know there is a lot of trauma with the Palestinian side when it comes to displacement. However, it’s too early to talk about this, because we don’t know how this war will end.”

Global Condemnation Grows

Trump’s remarks have fueled fears of permanent displacement of Palestinians, with Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza already displacing 1.8 million people. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has reached 47,552, with 111,629 others injured.

Trump’s statement marks one of the most controversial foreign policy remarks of his 2024 presidential campaign, with world leaders divided on how to respond. While the UN, Hamas, and Jordan have outright condemned the plan, key allies like the UK have been more cautious, reiterating support for a two-state solution without directly challenging Trump.

As international pressure mounts, whether the Biden administration or other world powers will formally respond to Trump’s remarks remains unclear. Meanwhile, Palestinian communities and human rights groups have vowed to resist any forced displacement efforts.

