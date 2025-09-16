spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 16, 2025 - 10:54 AM

Power Cut at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Leaves Three Dead

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospita

Three patients on life support at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano have died after the hospital’s electricity supply was cut off by the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Hospital spokesperson, Hauwa Dutse, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday evening.

She said four patients were on ventilators in the Intensive Care Unit when the power went out, but only one survived.

Reports say KEDCO disconnected the hospital over an outstanding debt of N949.88 million as of the end of August.

In addition, the company said the hospital must pay its August electricity bill of N108.95 million within 10 working days or face further action.

“The blackout had a direct impact on patients relying on life-support machines. On that day, four patients were admitted in ICU, and sadly, three died as a result of the outage,” Hauwa explained.

She added that the issue was later resolved after an emergency meeting between AKTH management, KEDCO officials, and the Kano State Commissioner of Police.

Following the meeting, KEDCO engineers were ordered to reconnect electricity to the hospital. “AKTH appreciates the support of the Police Commissioner and the KEDCO Managing Director for their timely intervention during this difficult period,” the statement read.

KEDCO’s spokesperson, Sani Bala, explained that the disconnection happened after technicians tried to separate the hospital’s power line from staff residential quarters due to suspected wastage, but were denied access. This, he said, led to the shutdown that caused the tragic disruption.

Previous article
2027: APC Cannot Survive Jonathan on the Ballot– Udenta
Next article
Nigerians Can See and Feel the Positive Changes— Presidency Rips Into Atiku Over Hunger Claims
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi...

Nigerians Can See and Feel the Positive Changes— Presidency Rips Into Atiku Over Hunger Claims

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Presidency has fired back at former Vice President...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Technology 0
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Business 0
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth

Business 0
Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x