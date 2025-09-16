spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 16, 2025 - 10:54 AM

2027: APC Cannot Survive Jonathan on the Ballot– Udenta

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Professor, Udenta O. Udenta

Political strategist and founding member of the Alliance for Democracy, Professor Udenta Udenta, says former President Goodluck Jonathan has the political weight to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he accepts calls to run in 2027.

 

In an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, monitored by The News Chronicle, Udenta declared that Jonathan’s entry would shake the All Progressives Congress (APC) to its roots.

 

“If you put Jonathan on the ballot, the whole of the South would slip out of APC’s grip. Jonathan’s record in service surpasses Buhari’s eight years,” Udenta asserted.

 

 

He added that APC power brokers in the South are “jittery” at the mere prospect of Jonathan’s return, warning that his candidacy could trigger a total collapse of unity within the region.

 

On electoral reforms, Udenta insisted that Nigerians would not tolerate a repeat of flawed elections, stressing that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains strong enough to unsettle the ruling party in 2027.

Previous article
Global Leaders Meet in Panama for UN Desertification Review
Next article
Power Cut at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Leaves Three Dead
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi...

Nigerians Can See and Feel the Positive Changes— Presidency Rips Into Atiku Over Hunger Claims

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Presidency has fired back at former Vice President...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Technology 0
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Business 0
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth

Business 0
Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x