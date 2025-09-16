2027: APC Cannot Survive Jonathan on the Ballot– Udenta

Political strategist and founding member of the Alliance for Democracy, Professor Udenta Udenta, says former President Goodluck Jonathan has the political weight to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he accepts calls to run in 2027.

In an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, monitored by The News Chronicle, Udenta declared that Jonathan’s entry would shake the All Progressives Congress (APC) to its roots.

“If you put Jonathan on the ballot, the whole of the South would slip out of APC’s grip. Jonathan’s record in service surpasses Buhari’s eight years,” Udenta asserted.

He added that APC power brokers in the South are “jittery” at the mere prospect of Jonathan’s return, warning that his candidacy could trigger a total collapse of unity within the region.

On electoral reforms, Udenta insisted that Nigerians would not tolerate a repeat of flawed elections, stressing that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains strong enough to unsettle the ruling party in 2027.