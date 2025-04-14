Portable Granted N1 Million Bail Over Defamation and Cyberstalking Charges

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has been granted N1 million bail by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He was arraigned on charges of criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking, following a petition by fellow artist Osupa.

The court required two sureties, one from PMAN leadership and another with GRA property backed by a Certificate of Occupancy.

The charges stem from a March 19 Instagram broadcast where Portable allegedly defamed Osupa. He reportedly confessed during police interrogation. The case has been adjourned.