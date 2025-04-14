Luka Modric set to become minority owner of Swansea City 

Luka Modrić, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner and Real Madrid midfielder, is set to become a minority owner of Swansea City, a Championship club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed upon, and Modrić will join the club’s ownership group. This new venture won’t affect his playing career, as he intends to continue playing for Real Madrid beyond this season.

Modrić’s investment in Swansea is an exciting development for the club, which currently sits 12th in the Championship.

The Croatian international has expressed a desire to help the team return to the Premier League as soon as possible. With his reputation as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Modrić’s involvement could bring significant benefits to Swansea.

The 39-year-old has had a storied career, winning a joint-record six Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

He has also gained experience in British football, having played for Tottenham Hotspur before joining Real Madrid in 2013. Swansea City’s new ownership group, which includes chairman Andy Coleman and investors Nigel Morris, Brett Cravatt, and Jason Cohen, will welcome Modrić as a minority owner.

Swansea City has had a mixed season, initially struggling to avoid relegation but later pulling away from the drop zone under interim manager Alan Sheehan. With Modrić on board, the club may be able to attract new talent and make a push for promotion to the Premier League. Modrić’s plans to continue playing for Real Madrid won’t be affected by his new role at Swansea.

As a respected figure in the football world, Modrić’s involvement with Swansea City is likely to generate excitement among fans and potentially lead to new opportunities for the club. His ambition to help Swansea return to the Premier League aligns with the club’s goals, and his experience in top-level football could prove invaluable.