Portable Defeats Speed Darlington in Celebrity Boxing Match Held in Lagos

Controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, defeated fellow entertainer Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing match on Friday night.

The much-hyped event, tagged “Chaos in the Ring,” took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, drawing in hundreds of fans and celebrities.

The beef began when Speed Darlington reportedly offered Portable ₦500,000 to perform at his show.

Portable rejected the offer, publicly mocking Akpi and calling him a “poor being.”

The spat spiraled into a war of words on social media, eventually leading to a challenge in the boxing ring.

By the end of the first round, it was clear who had the upper hand. Portable, 31, launched a flurry of well-timed punches, causing Speed Darlington to stumble and struggle.

The referee declared a Technical Knockout (TKO) as Speed Darlington failed to get back on his feet for Round Two.

In boxing terms, a TKO is called when a fighter cannot safely continue the match, and in this case, Akpi had to throw in the towel, a move that was met with mixed reactions from fans.

Darlington was seen exiting the arena with a visibly bandaged arm in a sling, reportedly dislocated.

While walking out of the venue, he acknowledged the crowd and later expressed gratitude on Instagram:

“Last night, I was going in. God bless the boxing promoter for this opportunity. I truly enjoyed it, Dr. Adamu. This is my first time, his second time, and I’m very proud of myself.”

Portable, known for his erratic persona, proclaimed:

“I told them I’m the lion. Mosquito no fit follow lion drag jungle. I no dey talk too much—na action dey speak!”

In another video post, Speed Darlington joked, “I don’t know what exactly happened, maybe it was the juju that Portable brought.”

Portable has now won two celebrity boxing matches, the first being in December 2023 against actor Charles Okocha, a fight also born from financial disputes.

Memes, commentaries, and video continue to trend with the hashtags #ChaosInTheRing and #PortableVsAkpi.

While no official rematch has been announced, fans are already speculating about who Portable will take on next in the ring, with some suggesting he go up against Nigerian rapper Zlatan or heavyweight musicians like Burna Boy.