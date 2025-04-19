Killaboi Who Allegedly Killed Girlfriend Augusta Brought Back from Qatar to Face Justice

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully extradited Benjamin Best Nnayereugo, popularly known as “Killaboi”, from Doha, Qatar, to Nigeria over the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Miss Augusta Oseodion Onuwabhagbe, a 21-year-old first-class student of Lead City University, Ibadan.

The fugitive was returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday, April 19, 2025, through coordinated efforts involving the Federal Ministry of Justice, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, Force Headquarters, and Qatari judicial authorities.

According to police investigations, the incident occurred on July 13, 2023, at Nnayereugo’s residence located at No. 24A Abiola Apooyi Street, Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

Reports allege that following an argument, Killaboi fatally stabbed Augusta, his partner at the time.

After the murder, he fled the country and later released a self-recorded video confession on social media, in which he stated:

“I deeply regret the series of events that led to this tragedy, born from a place of pain, betrayal, and toxic arguments… I wish it never happened. I didn’t plan any of this. After the incident, fear took over, and I ran away.”

In the same video, Nnayereugo claimed he was:

“…prepared to face the consequences, even if it means death… I am ready to be held accountable for my actions.”

Despite this apparent remorse, Nnayereugo went on the run, evading law enforcement across West Africa, East Asia, and the Middle East, using multiple forged identities.

He was first apprehended on October 20, 2023, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, under the alias “Kanu Princeton Samuel.”

However, he escaped custody during a prison break on November 26, 2023.

Following a petition submitted by Augusta’s family on September 29, 2024, the case was reassigned to INTERPOL NCB Abuja, who issued an INTERPOL Red Notice for his global arrest.

Further intelligence traced him to Doha, Qatar, where he had relocated on January 24, 2025, using a fraudulent Guinean passport under the alias “Toure Abdoulaye.”

He secured illegal employment and continued hiding until Qatari authorities, acting on biometric confirmation by INTERPOL, arrested him in February 2025.

Extradition and Police.

After formal extradition requests were submitted by the Federal Ministry of Justice, Qatari judicial authorities approved his repatriation, leading to his arrival in Nigeria on April 19, 2025.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read in part:

“Through robust international cooperation and use of advanced biometrics, INTERPOL NCB Abuja, in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Doha, confirmed his identity, leading to his arrest and subsequent extradition.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended all agencies involved and spoke on the importance of global collaboration in tackling cross-border crimes:

“This successful operation underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to justice and public safety. We are grateful to the Qatari Government, INTERPOL, and the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar for their invaluable support.”

Benjamin Best Nnayereugo, aka Killaboi, is now in Nigerian custody and will face formal charges and prosecution for the murder of Augusta Oseodion Onuwabhagbe.

The Nigeria Police Force has assured the public of a diligent and transparent legal process.

This case is one of the most high-profile fugitive chases in recent Nigerian history, involving multiple continents, fake identities, and international law enforcement cooperation, ultimately ending in justice for a slain young woman whose family has waited nearly two years.