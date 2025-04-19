Bluesky Plans New Way to Verify Users

Bluesky is working on a new verification system that may soon introduce blue checkmarks for users.

This update was found in the platform’s public GitHub files on Friday by a reverse engineer.

The plan shows that Bluesky is preparing a new way to confirm user identities.

The platform is not following the exact path of Twitter, now called X.

Instead of one company handling all verifications, Bluesky may allow several trusted groups to verify users.

These groups could include media organizations and other well-known institutions.

The system may be launched soon, as a blog post found in the code is dated April 21, 2025.

Bluesky already has a basic verification method that links accounts to websites.

However, the company has been working on other options for user verification.

The upcoming feature may show a blue circle with a white checkmark for verified users.

Groups with the power to verify others will have a special badge—a scalloped blue circle with a checkmark.

A sample image showed that trusted publishers like The New York Times may be among those allowed to verify users.

If someone clicks a verified checkmark, they can see which organization confirmed the account.

This approach is different from how X handles checks. X gives blue checkmarks to those who pay monthly, though some well-known users now get them without payment.

Many said this paid method has weakened the meaning of verification on X, especially since even bots have been verified.

Bluesky did not give a response when asked about the new system.

But it looks like they are aiming for a wider and more open method of confirming user identity.

How well this plan works will be clear after it goes live.