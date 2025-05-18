Pope Leo XIV Inaugurated as Catholic Church Leader: Tinubu Attends Vatican Ceremony

Pope Leo XIV, was officially has been inaugurated in a grand ceremony in St. Peter’s Square that drew tens of thousands of pilgrims and dignitaries from around the world.

The 267th Bishop of Rome assumes leadership following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, after a decade-long papacy.

At precisely 12 noon, the Vatican curtains parted and Pope Leo XIV emerged to cheers, making his first appearance in the iconic Popemobile.

He received the Ring of the Fisherman, symbolizing his spiritual succession from Saint Peter.

Among the world leaders in attendance were:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and diplomats from nearly 200 countries

President Tinubu attended at the Pope’s personal invitation and was hosted to a private dinner by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State.



Delivering his first Mass shortly after the conclave’s decision on May 8, Pope Leo XIV called for unity in the Catholic Church and an end to war across the globe.

“It is with fear and trembling that I approach the Church’s followers as a brother,” he said solemnly.

He addressed the world’s ongoing conflicts:

“I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people. May whatever is possible be done to reach an authentic, true and lasting peace… I am deeply hurt by what is happening in the Gaza Strip. May a ceasefire immediately come into effect. May humanitarian aid be allowed in, and may all hostages be freed.”

The pontiff also commended recent peace efforts between India and Pakistan, expressing hope for a lasting resolution:

“I was happy to hear… there was a ceasefire. I hope that through the coming negotiations we might soon come to a lasting accord.”

Just before his installation, Pope Leo expressed the Vatican diplomatic corps, sparking significant global reaction with strong remarks on marriage, abortion, and LGBTQ+ issues.

“The Church’s idea of family is based on a stable union between a man and a woman,” he declared.

While extending welcome to LGBTQ+ Catholics, he said the doctrine of homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered” and warned against the dangers of a “throwaway culture” that promotes abortion and euthanasia.

The Pope criticized Western media for their portrayal of “alternative families,” stating:

“These families, comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children, are so benignly and sympathetically portrayed in television programs and cinema today.”

The speech caused backlash from advocacy groups like New Ways Ministry, with spokesperson Francis DeBernardo stating:

“We pray that in the 13 years that have passed 12 of which were under the papacy of Pope Francis his heart and mind have developed more progressively… we will take a wait-and-see attitude.”