Manhunt Ends as Nasarawa Police Arrest Wanted Kidnapper, Rustler

The Nasarawa State Police Command has apprehended a notorious suspect identified as Abashe Gizo, who has been on the run for alleged involvement in kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, revealed this development to journalists on Sunday in Lafia, the state capital.

According to Nansel, the arrest was made possible through a coordinated intelligence-driven operation carried out by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Following an intelligence-led operation, operatives of SCID have arrested one Abashe Gizo ‘M’, of no fixed address, at Shinge Market, Lafia, on Saturday after an intensive manhunt.

The suspect has been on the Command’s wanted list for multiple offenses, including kidnapping and cattle rustling,” he said.

Nansel disclosed that during preliminary investigations, Gizo admitted to his criminal activities and took investigators to his base in Ruwan Baka village, located in Doma Local Government Area.

During the raid, security personnel recovered an AK-49 rifle with breach number 453144 and a magazine hidden at the site.

“This breakthrough came just days after the arrest of Fatima Salisu, who was intercepted while transporting a cache of ammunition from Doma to Katsina State, intended for criminal elements,” he stressed.

The Police spokesman further noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, has reiterated the Command’s strong resolve to clamp down on criminality and safeguard lives and property across the state.

Nansel also called on the public to remain alert and proactive in sharing useful information that could help law enforcement maintain peace and order.