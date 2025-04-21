Pope Francis Dies at 88 on Easter Monday, World Leaders Pay Tribute

Pope Francis, the first Latin American and Jesuit pope, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has announced.

The pontiff passed away peacefully at 7:35 a.m. local time at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, just a day after addressing thousands of faithful during Easter celebrations in St Peter’s Square.

The news was delivered by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, who stated with sorrow:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. We commend his soul to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Pope Francis had been battling bilateral pneumonia, diagnosed after being admitted to Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14, following several days of bronchitis.

Though he was discharged on March 23 after 38 days of treatment, his health continued to decline.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was elected in 2013, becoming the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

He made history as the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere and the first non-European pope in over 1,200 years.

Despite his fragile health, the pope made a public appearance from a wheelchair on Easter Sunday (April 20), smiling and waving to tens of thousands gathered at St Peter’s Basilica.

His final message, read by an aide, called for peace, freedom of religion, and global solidarity.

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression,” the Pope declared in his Easter address. He urged an end to global conflicts and extended support to suffering communities in Gaza, Ukraine, and beyond.

Tributes Pour In Globally:

World leaders and religious figures have paid tribute to the late pontiff’s humility, compassion, and global advocacy:

French President Emmanuel Macron: “A man of humility, on the side of the most vulnerable.”

US Vice President JD Vance (who met the Pope just yesterday): “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “He inspired millions with his humility and love for the less fortunate.”

UK political figures such as Kemi Badenoch and Ed Davey praised his “courage and compassion.”

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni: “A great man has left us… his legacy will not be lost.”

Even in his final days, Francis continued his mission of reform. He had approved an updated, simplified edition of the papal funeral rites in April 2024, choosing a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc and rejecting elaborate public viewing traditions.

He also requested to be buried outside the Vatican—in St Mary Major Basilica in Rome—making him the first pope in over a century to do so.

With the Pope’s passing, the traditional papal succession process has now begun, led by the College of Cardinals.

A conclave will be called in the coming weeks to elect a new pontiff.

Thousands are already flocking to the Vatican to mourn, light candles, and pray in St Peter’s Square. BBC journalist Davide Ghiglione, reporting live from Rome, shared:

“On my way to the Vatican, I saw people crying. Despite his illness, many believed he would recover. This is a huge shock.”

As the world bids farewell to the spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics, the legacy of Pope Francis, the “Pope of the People” remains deeply etched in history.