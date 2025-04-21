Baba-Ahmed and Bakare Slam Tinubu, Messi Wavers on 2026, Tunde Onakoya Breaks World Record

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former political adviser to President Tinubu, has become a vocal critic of the administration. He warned that the North will no longer vote blindly in 2027.

Speaking in Zaria, he said that northerners demand accountability and clear plans from any presidential hopeful. He criticized the government’s failure to address northern insecurity and poverty, claiming disillusionment is widespread.

His remarks, made public via a viral video, have drawn sharp responses. The APC dismissed them as personal and politically biased, citing his family ties to the opposition.

Presidency officials, including Bayo Onanuga, accused him of “flirting with the opposition” post-resignation. They insisted that Tinubu’s achievements will win support in 2027.

2. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shifted the 2025 UTME start date from Friday, April 25 to Thursday, April 24, citing scheduling needs involving the board and its partners.

Over two million candidates are expected to participate in the exam. From Saturday, April 19, candidates can print their exam notification slips, which include date, venue, and time. JAMB advises candidates to familiarize themselves with their centres in advance to avoid issues on exam day.

3. Over the weekend, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Bishop Matthew Kukah delivered strong criticisms of President Tinubu’s administration, warning of potential unrest over insecurity and economic hardship.

Bakare, speaking in Lagos, accused Tinubu of “motor park politics” and legislative capture, citing mass killings in Plateau and Benue States and economic hardship from fuel subsidy removal and naira devaluation. He proposed a five-point reform plan and urged immediate action to avoid a popular uprising.

Kukah, in his Easter Vigil message, likened Nigeria’s suffering to Christ’s crucifixion, pleading with Tinubu to “bring Nigerians down from this cross of pain.” He urged action on hunger, insecurity, and national unity.

The Presidency responded on April 20, saying it respected the critiques and reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to reforms. Rivers officials dismissed Bakare’s remarks.

4. Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon. He played for 64 hours non-stop in New York’s Times Square with US partner Shawn Martinez, breaking the previous 61-hour record set by Norwegians in 2024.

Onakoya who founded Chess in Slums Africa, used the event to raise $1 million to build Africa’s largest free school for homeless children.

His effort has gained global attention, with backing from the Nigerian diaspora, Vice President Shettima, and Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The 30-year-old self-taught chess champ once played in barber shops and continues to inspire with the message: “Great things can come from small places.”

5. Pope Francis, the first Latin American and Jesuit pope, died peacefully on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at age 88 in Vatican City—just a day after addressing Easter crowds.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936, he became the 266th pope in 2013, known for his humility, reforms, and advocacy for the poor and oppressed.

Despite battling pneumonia since February, he made a final public appearance on April 20, calling for peace and religious freedom.

Tributes have poured in from world leaders including Macron, JD Vance, and Ursula von der Leyen. He requested a simple funeral and burial at St Mary Major Basilica. A conclave will soon elect his successor.

6. In the world of sports, Lionel Messi is uncertain about playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite Argentina qualifying and his strong form with Inter Miami.

At 39 during the tournament, Messi cites fitness and a packed schedule, including Club World Cup duties as reasons for not committing yet.

Though many expected his return after Argentina’s 2024 Copa América win, Messi says he’ll take it “day by day” and be honest with himself physically. His current MLS contract ends in 2025. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026 in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

7. Alex Iwobi remains grounded after scoring a stunning goal in Fulham’s 2–1 loss to Chelsea. Taking his tally to nine Premier League goals this season, he is just one shy of hitting double digits for the first time.

The Nigerian star matched his Arsenal goal total in half the games at Fulham and continues to thrive under Marco Silva.

Despite the spotlight, Iwobi remains focused, sharing a humble “Head Up. Go Again” message. Fans now eagerly await Fulham’s clash with Southampton