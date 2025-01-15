Political Cross-Carpeting: A Threat To True Democracy And Good Governance In Nigeria

In any democracy, political parties serve as the lifeblood of governance, ideology, and policy direction. They provide platforms for citizens to align with visions and philosophies that reflect their aspirations. In Nigeria, however, this foundational role has been subverted by the rampant culture of political cross-carpeting, where politicians shamelessly decamp from one party to another, often without ideological justification. This behavior undermines democracy and erodes good governance.

The term decamping has become synonymous with Nigerian politics. Hardly a month passes without news of a high-profile politician defecting to a new party. The reasons cited often range from internal party crises to vague claims of alignment with a new party’s ideology. However, a closer examination reveals a different story: selfish ambitions, personal vendettas, and a quest for political survival at the expense of the electorate.

Consider the 2018 wave of defections before the general elections. Several prominent politicians, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, switched allegiances between the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). These moves were neither driven by ideological considerations nor policy differences but by political calculations aimed at retaining or acquiring power. Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has changed party affiliations multiple times, oscillating between the PDP, APC, and even forming new parties when his ambitions were thwarted.

Without a doubt, democracy thrives on ideological commitment, party discipline, and respect for the electorate. Unfortunately, political decamping in Nigeria blatantly violates these principles. It turns political parties into mere vehicles for accessing power rather than institutions built on shared beliefs and visions.

When politicians abandon their parties, they betray the trust of voters who elected them based on specific party platforms. A case in point is the 2020 defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from the PDP to the APC. His move sparked outrage among his constituents, who argued that they had voted for him based on the PDP’s manifesto, not the APC’s. Such actions render elections meaningless, as voters cannot trust politicians to stay true to their commitments.

Furthermore, the culture of political cross-carpeting encourages a lack of accountability. Politicians who face criticism or challenges within their parties often see defection as a convenient escape route, avoiding the hard work of resolving internal conflicts. This lack of accountability weakens the internal structures of political parties and stifles democratic growth.

In fact, the consequences of political decamping extend beyond party politics; they directly affect governance. When politicians prioritize personal ambitions over party loyalty, it creates instability within governments and weakens policy continuity.

For instance, during the 2019 elections, the mass defections between the APC and PDP led to significant political instability. Legislators and governors who defected often realigned their priorities to suit their new parties, abandoning ongoing projects and policies. This lack of continuity disrupts development and leaves citizens at the mercy of a chaotic political landscape.

Moreover, political cross-carpeting fosters a culture of opportunism that undermines meritocracy. Politicians who frequently switch parties often do so to align themselves with those in power, securing positions and benefits without necessarily contributing to governance. This creates an environment where loyalty to individuals, rather than competence or service to the people, becomes the criterion for appointments.

In mature democracies, party loyalty and ideological consistency are cornerstones of political practice. In the United States, for example, party-switching is rare and often viewed with suspicion. When politicians like Senator Arlen Specter switched from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party in 2009, he faced significant scrutiny, with his motives questioned by both parties and the public.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, party defections are uncommon and usually result from profound ideological disagreements. Even when defection occurs, the defecting politician often resigns from his or her position to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate. This practice underscores the principle that voters, not politicians, should determine political representation.

Nigeria’s political landscape, in contrast, has normalized defection to such an extent that it is seen as a strategic move rather than a breach of democratic principles. This normalization erodes public trust in the political system and diminishes Nigeria’s standing as a democracy.

One of the reasons political cross-carpeting persists in Nigeria is the lack of stringent legal and institutional frameworks to deter it. While the Nigerian Constitution provides some guidelines on party defections, these provisions are often ambiguous and inconsistently enforced. For example, Section 68(1) (g) of the Constitution states that a legislator should vacate their seat if they defect from the party on whose platform they were elected, except in cases of a division within the party. However, this clause has been subject to varying interpretations, allowing politicians to exploit legal loopholes.

Against the foregoing backdrop, it is expedient to opine that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary must take a firmer stance on this issue. This is as clearer guidelines and stricter enforcement mechanisms are needed to hold defecting politicians accountable. Additionally, political parties must strengthen their internal governance structures to resolve conflicts and discourage defections.

Therefore, to address the menace of political cross-carpeting, Nigeria must adopt a multi-pronged approach that cut across strengthening electoral laws, promoting internal party democracy, educating the electorate, enhancing political ideology and exercising judicial oversight.

Explanatorily put, The National Assembly should amend the Constitution to include more stringent provisions against defections. For instance, defecting politicians should automatically lose their seats and be required to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate.

In a similar vein, political parties must prioritize internal democracy, ensuring that members have a voice in decision-making processes. This will reduce grievances that often lead to defections.

Also in a similar vein, citizens must understand the importance of holding politicians accountable for their actions. Voters should demand explanations from defecting politicians and resist the normalization of cross-carpeting.

Added to the above is that Political parties in Nigeria must move beyond being platforms for winning elections. They should develop clear ideologies and policy frameworks that guide their members’ actions and decisions.

Also, the judiciary must adopt a more proactive role in interpreting and enforcing laws on party defections. Swift and decisive rulings will deter opportunistic politicians from abusing the system.

Political cross-carpeting is a cancer that threatens the foundations of Nigeria’s democracy and good governance. By prioritizing personal ambitions over ideological commitment, politicians have turned elections into a farce and governance into a game of survival.

To preserve democracy and ensure effective governance, Nigeria must confront this issue head-on. Political parties, the judiciary, electoral bodies, and citizens all have a role to play in curbing this destructive trend. The time for action is now; the future of Nigeria’s democracy depends on it.

