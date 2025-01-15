Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Senate, VP Shettima, and Kano Governor Lead Tributes – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. The Nigerian Senate and stakeholders commemorated Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, honoring soldiers who died in service. Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua praised their bravery and called for improved welfare for military personnel. Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf donated ₦12 million to support families of fallen heroes and urged stakeholders to aid veterans. Vice President Kashim Shettima symbolically released white pigeons, emphasizing unity and peace. President Tinubu, represented by Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, urged innovation in tackling security challenges and pledged enhanced military support.

Meanwhile, over 120,000 Boko Haram members, including 60,000 children, reportedly surrendered. Former soldier Ayodele Olawale highlighted insufficient military equipment as a significant obstacle in combating insurgency. Families of soldiers lost in a 1992 plane crash also lamented unfulfilled promises of support. The Defence Minister requested an additional ₦20 billion for group life insurance payouts, citing inadequate funding for military operations and barracks. Critics, including HURIWA, condemned the military’s deradicalization program for releasing Boko Haram fighters, blaming it for renewed violence in the Northeast.

2. Timileyin Ajayi, a 31-year-old man, has been remanded in the Nasarawa State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia for the murder of 24-year-old NYSC member Salome Eleojo Adaidu. Salome, who was serving at Nicon Insurance in Abuja, was killed and dismembered at Ajayi’s home in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Ajayi was caught attempting to dispose of Salome’s remains and confessed to the crime, citing jealousy over her alleged infidelity as the motive. He expressed no remorse, claiming their relationship lacked mutual understanding. Salome’s family, unaware of any relationship between the two, has demanded justice, describing the act as heinous. The police have assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway, and Ajayi will be prosecuted. While initially rumored to be a gospel singer, Ajayi identified himself as a cryptocurrency trader.

3. Tulip Siddiq, the UK Treasury Minister, has resigned following increasing scrutiny over her ties to an anti-corruption investigation in Bangladesh. The investigation involves allegations against her aunt, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and claims Siddiq indirectly benefited from her aunt’s influence. Although UK standards adviser Sir Laurie Magnus found no evidence of impropriety or financial misconduct by Siddiq, he criticized her for not recognizing potential reputational risks tied to her familial connections. Siddiq admitted to an “unfortunate misunderstanding” regarding the origins of her London property ownership but maintained her innocence. In Bangladesh, Siddiq is implicated in two investigations, including allegations of involvement in over-inflated infrastructure deals and misuse of power to influence property allocations. Siddiq has denied these claims, and no evidence has been presented against her. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accepted her resignation “with sadness,” while critics accused him of delayed action. Siddiq’s resignation paves the way for Emma Reynolds, newly appointed Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

4. Nigeria’s GDP has shrunk by $310 billion over the past decade, dropping from $510 billion in 2014 to $199.7 billion in 2024, driven by naira devaluation, low productivity, and stagflation. Once Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria ranks fourth behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria. Despite growth in naira terms, the sharp decline in the naira’s exchange rate—depreciating 16-fold since 2014—has significantly reduced GDP in dollar terms. Experts suggest that rebasing the economy to include new sectors may boost GDP figures but will not immediately restore Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest economy. Key recommendations for recovery include diversifying the economy, enhancing productivity, improving infrastructure, and reducing policy inconsistencies. Selling joint-venture oil assets could generate $30–50 billion to reduce debt, stabilize the naira, and attract investment.

5. Funke Akindele’s latest film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, has become the highest-grossing movie in West Africa, earning N1.6 billion within a month of its release. The movie surpassed Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King at the Nigerian box office. Filmone, the distributor, announced the milestone on Instagram, thanking fans for their support. Akindele also expressed gratitude on her Instagram, crediting the success to divine favor and audience love.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...