Security: LASG Demands Mandatory CCTV Camera In Buildings Of Six-Floor Upwards

The Lagos State Government has said that it would henceforth demand the mandatory provision of CCTV cameras in buildings of six floors and above as a prerequisite for issuing Planning Permits.

This was made known in Alausa by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide.

According to the Commissioner, “Property owners will, as a requirement for Planning Permit, now be mandated to install CCTV cameras in all existing buildings of six floors and above along major roads in the state as well as in all proposed or under construction buildings of six floors and above anywhere in the state”.

He stated further that the initiative would also cover all commercial buildings in Lagos State, which would equally be mandated to provide CCTV cameras as a requirement for their approvals.

Olumide said that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu approved the initiative to bring about enhanced security and balance public safety with physical planning considerations within the state.

He disclosed that to ensure consistency and interoperability, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), would establish standardised specifications for CCTV camera systems and direct regular maintenance and inspection schedules to ensure camera functionality.

The Agency will also mandate property owners to always make the footage available to the state security agents on request.

He enjoined all stakeholders to support the initiative, which is in tandem with the smart city ideals and the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda of the Lagos State Government as it is geared towards achieving a livable, organised and sustainable Lagos.

