spot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 18, 2025 - 4:44 PM

Police Recover Unexploded Bomb on Farmland in Borno

Security
— By: Hassan Haruna

Police Recover Unexploded Bomb on Farmland in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has safely recovered an unexploded bomb found on a farmland in Dikwa Local Government Area on Monday.

The discovery was reported by a farmer, Babagana Kachalla, who noticed the suspicious object.

Following the report, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, quickly sent the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Maiduguri to the site.

The area was secured, and experts confirmed the device to be a cluster bomb measuring about 2.2 meters long and 30 centimeters wide.

It was partially buried. The bomb disposal team carried out a controlled demolition and safely removed the dangerous parts without any incident.

Police also educated residents on how to stay safe if they come across similar objects in the future.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and urged everyone to stay alert and report any suspicious items or activities to the nearest police station.

Previous article
How’s the Market Now?— Presidency Mocks Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Over Failed By-Election Gamble
Next article
90% of Developers Now Use AI – Programmer Explains Why It’s Here to Stay
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

90% of Developers Now Use AI – Programmer Explains Why It’s Here to Stay

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Artificial intelligence is already changing how developers work, says...

How’s the Market Now?— Presidency Mocks Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Over Failed By-Election Gamble

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has taken a swipe at...

Imo Govt Bans Nursery, JSS3 Graduation Ceremonies, Single Text Use

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
In a bid to engender reforms in its education...

The Price of Power

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
He strode up to the podium on inauguration day,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

90% of Developers Now Use AI – Programmer Explains Why It’s Here to Stay

Technology 0
Artificial intelligence is already changing how developers work, says...

How’s the Market Now?— Presidency Mocks Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Over Failed By-Election Gamble

News 0
Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has taken a swipe at...

Imo Govt Bans Nursery, JSS3 Graduation Ceremonies, Single Text Use

News 0
In a bid to engender reforms in its education...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join