Police Recover Unexploded Bomb on Farmland in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has safely recovered an unexploded bomb found on a farmland in Dikwa Local Government Area on Monday.

The discovery was reported by a farmer, Babagana Kachalla, who noticed the suspicious object.

Following the report, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, quickly sent the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Maiduguri to the site.

The area was secured, and experts confirmed the device to be a cluster bomb measuring about 2.2 meters long and 30 centimeters wide.

It was partially buried. The bomb disposal team carried out a controlled demolition and safely removed the dangerous parts without any incident.

Police also educated residents on how to stay safe if they come across similar objects in the future.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and urged everyone to stay alert and report any suspicious items or activities to the nearest police station.