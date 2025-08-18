spot_img
August 18, 2025 - 4:49 PM

How’s the Market Now?— Presidency Mocks Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Over Failed By-Election Gamble

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Traditional Worshippers Hold Special Prayers for Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has taken a swipe at opposition leaders following the dismal showing of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the just-concluded by-elections.

Onanuga, in a Monday morning post on X, shared a photo of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai with the taunting caption: “How is the market now?”

The jab comes as the opposition struggles to prove its relevance ahead of the 2027 presidential race. Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai, who are seen as rallying forces against President Bola Tinubu, reportedly used the ADC platform to gauge their strength at the polls.

But results showed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) sweeping most of the seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) managed a few wins.

Imo Govt Bans Nursery, JSS3 Graduation Ceremonies, Single Text Use
Police Recover Unexploded Bomb on Farmland in Borno
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

