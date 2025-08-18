How’s the Market Now?— Presidency Mocks Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Over Failed By-Election Gamble

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has taken a swipe at opposition leaders following the dismal showing of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the just-concluded by-elections.

Onanuga, in a Monday morning post on X, shared a photo of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai with the taunting caption: “How is the market now?”

The jab comes as the opposition struggles to prove its relevance ahead of the 2027 presidential race. Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai, who are seen as rallying forces against President Bola Tinubu, reportedly used the ADC platform to gauge their strength at the polls.

But results showed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) sweeping most of the seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) managed a few wins.