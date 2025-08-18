90% of Developers Now Use AI – Programmer Explains Why It’s Here to Stay

Artificial intelligence is already changing how developers work, says Noah, an Abuja-based software developer who shared his personal experience using AI tools with The News Chronicle.

“AI has really transformed the industry,” he said.

“Personally, I’ve used AI to write and refactor code faster, debug complex problems with fewer context switches.

“It’s like having a junior dev, a tester, and a creative assistant all rolled into one, available 24/7. So I just give AI some job/task to do, what I just review, make necessary adjustment, fine-tune the code, yunno makes life easy…”

[It] also makes me lazy,” he admitted.

Citing Bill Gates’ words, he said; “I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.”

Noah also admitted the technology isn’t flawless but called it “satisfying to some level.”

He believes its long-term impact will be profound:

“The truth is AI is changing the way we develop software. It’s not hype, it’s already here, and it’s accelerating quick. And I believe its here to stay.”

AI isn’t here to take our jobs, it’s actually here to take over our old way of doing them. Those who resist the shift will struggle to stay relevant. But those who embrace it? They’ll build things we never thought possible. That’s my believe.”

Noah’s view is similar to global trends in the tech industry. A new survey released by Google Cloud at the devcom developer conference in Cologne has shown that artificial intelligence is now central to the global games industry.

According to the study, conducted by The Harris Poll between June 20 and July 9 among 615 developers in the United States, South Korea, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, 90 percent of respondents are already using AI in their workflows, while 97 percent believe generative AI is transforming the industry.

The research shows how AI is helping developers reduce repetitive tasks, speed up playtesting, streamline localization, and assist in code generation. Developers also see AI as a tool for building smarter non-player characters (NPCs), more dynamic gam

While global developers note challenges such as costs, training needs, and questions around data ownership, overall conclusion from both industry-wide data and individual experiences like Noah’s is clear: AI has moved from an experimental tool to a permanent feature of how modern games and software are built, in Nigeria and beyond.