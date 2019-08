The Senior Pastor and founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, is currently being quizzed at Police Force CID Headquarters in Abuja over rape claims made by Mrs. Busola Dakolo.

He is being interviewed by a team of four led by Asst. Commissioner of Police, Adaku Uche Anya.

Recall that the photographer-wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, had in June accused the pastor of raping her when she was a teenager.

She had made the revelation in an interview with Y!Naija.