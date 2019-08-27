Nigerians to pay more for U.S Visa

Effective from Thursday, August 29,2019, Nigerians applying for tourism, student and business visas to the U.S will not only pay the N59,200 fee but will have to pay an extra $110 (N40, 700) after the visa has been issued to them, bringing the total cost to N99,900.

However, applicants who are denied visas would not need to pay the extra N40, 700. Applicants seeking the L1 visa (work permit) will pay an extra N112, 100 if given visas while those applying for H4 Visa (dependency/spousal) will pay an extra N66, 600.

The U.S Embassy adopts the rate of N370/$1 for Nigerians which is higher than both the official rate and the black market rate.

The consulate explained that the US law requires visa fees and validity periods are to be based on the treatment afforded to the US citizens by foreign governments.

“Visa issuance fees are implemented under the principle of reciprocity; when a foreign government imposes additional visa fees on U.S citizens, the United States will impose reciprocal fees on citizens of that country for similar types of visas,” the statement read.

“Nationals of a number of countries worldwide are currently required to pay this type of fee after their non-immigrant visa application is approved.

The total cost for a U.S citizen to obtain a visa to Nigeria is currently higher than the total cost for a Nigerian to obtain a comparable visa to the United States. The new reciprocity fee for Nigerian citizens is meant to eliminate that cost difference.

Since early 2018, the U.S government has engaged the Nigerian government to request that the Nigerian government change the fees charged to U.S citizens for certain visa categories.

After 18 months of review and consultations, the government of Nigeria has not changed its fee structure for U.S citizen visa applicants, requiring the U.S Department of State to enact new reciprocity fees in accordance with our visa law.

The reciprocity fee will be required for all Nigerian citizens worldwide, regardless of where they are applying for a non-immigrant visa to the United States”.