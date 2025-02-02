Police Order Eviction of Adults from Dei Dei Barracks Over Rising Crime

The Commissioner of Police, Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters Abuja, Olusegun Omosaryin, has ordered the eviction of adults from the Dei Dei Police Barracks in Abuja due to rising criminal activities in the area.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr. Omosaryin explained that the decision was prompted by the alarming increase in criminal incidents within the MD Abubakar Barracks.

The eviction, which applies to adults aged 18 and above, excludes police officers and their spouses. The notice takes effect from January 30 to February 13, 2025.

The statement warned residents to comply within the 14-day period, emphasizing that non-compliance would result in severe consequences.

It stated: “The incessant cases of criminal activities recorded in and around the MD Abubakar Barracks are concerning. Therefore, adults aged 18 and above, except serving police officers and their spouses, are hereby directed to vacate the barracks immediately.

“You have been given 14 days, from January 30 to February 13, 2025, to comply with this order. Failure to do so will lead to strict enforcement.”

