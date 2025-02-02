Police Clarify Role in Third-Party Insurance Enforcement, Warn Against Misinformation

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has addressed claims circulating on social media, accusing the police of profiting from the enforcement of third-party motor insurance policies.

The NPF clarified that it does not issue third-party insurance, as some social media influencers and activists have alleged.

The responsibility for obtaining this mandatory insurance rests solely with vehicle owners, who must purchase it from licensed insurance companies.

Starting February 1, 2025, the police have begun enforcing the policy as part of efforts to improve road safety and ensure the rights of accident victims are protected.

The Force PRO on Saturday night, has urged social media influencers and activists to refrain from spreading false or misleading information about the police’s role in the matter. The NPF emphasized that its duty is limited to enforcement, not issuing the insurance itself.

Providing accurate information is crucial to avoid confusion, encourage compliance, and prevent motorists from facing legal consequences due to misunderstandings about the policy.

