Police Harvest 182 Criminals in Kaduna

A series of targeted raids by the Kaduna State Police Command have led to the arrest of 182 suspects across various communities in the metropolis, as part of an intensified campaign to dismantle criminal networks and ensure public safety.

Disclosing this in a statement on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, revealed that the operations resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, 31 rounds of live ammunition, a stolen vehicle, and 30 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

“In its continuous efforts to rid Kaduna State of criminal elements, safeguard lives and properties, the state command has launched an aggressive manhunt and clampdown on criminal hideouts and black spots across the state,” Hassan stated.

He explained that the operations were carried out under the supervision of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in key areas including Rigasa, Kawo, Tudun Wada, and Sabon Tasha, in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police.

A total of 183 individuals were rounded up during the coordinated operations, which, according to Hassan, are part of broader efforts to boost internal security and restore public confidence.

During one of the crackdowns on Friday in Rigasa, police operatives uncovered and seized 30 bags and approximately 1,600 wraps of dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp, along with other illicit substances and weapons.

Later that night, at about 11:45 p.m. , a suspicious bag was discovered by residents in Rafin Guza following a police chase. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain an AK-47 magazine loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.

“Investigations are currently underway to trace the culprits and soon they will be apprehended and brought to justice,” he added.

In a separate incident, operatives from the Kakuri Division, acting on intelligence, disguised as potential buyers and apprehended a suspect, Ziya Abdullah, who was attempting to sell a car believed to have been stolen.

His arrest led to the capture of a second suspect, Bashir Usman, popularly known as “Yellow.” The duo confessed to robbing a local resident using knives and cutlasses before making away with a Honda Accord vehicle, which was later tracked and recovered in Zaria.

Hassan noted that while some of the suspects have already been charged to court, investigations are ongoing for others, and those found guilty will be prosecuted accordingly.

Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to rooting out crime in the state. He called on the public to continue supporting law enforcement by providing timely and actionable information.

He assured residents that the Kaduna Police Command remains dedicated to maintaining peace and security across the state.