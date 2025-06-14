Three Security Officers Killed, 16 Injured in Suspected Herdsmen Attack in Benue

At least three security personnel were killed and 16 others injured when suspected armed herdsmen attacked Yelewata community in Benue State late Friday night .

The attack happened around 10 p.m. , causing panic as the gunmen opened fire on residents.

By early Saturday morning , reports showed that at least 16 people had been injured, with varying levels of severity.

In response to a distress call, members of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were sent to the area.

However, on their way to Yelewata, they were ambushed in Daudu. Two soldiers and one NSCDC officer were killed in the ambush.

“These brave men gave their lives in service to our people. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said a local source while mourning the fallen officers.

The injured victims are currently being treated at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi. Medical staff at the hospital have issued an urgent call for blood donations to help save lives.

Citizens and humanitarian groups are also being urged to support the victims, especially by donating blood and providing medical help.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, especially the security officers who died protecting us,” said a concerned resident, who also chose not to share graphic images out of respect for the victims.

Authorities say the exact number of casualties is still being confirmed as investigations and recovery operations continue in the area.